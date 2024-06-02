Delays and Allegations Cool Off Africa’s Hottest Art Event       

Despite its reputation as Africa’s preeminent art fair, Dak’Art, is off to a rocky start for its 15th biennale. Originally scheduled for May, the fair was postponed to November by the new Senegalese government citing a desire for “more optimal conditions.” Undaunted, art-loving supporters decided to stick with the May calendar for the fair’s side events and ancillary exhibitions, known as OFF. In the midst of preparations, startling claims of sexual abuse against prominent artist and fair supporter, Kehinde Wiley, put things into a tailspin.

THE NEW YORK TIMES