Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga

“Devastating” is how Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described the possibility of schools not reopening on 19 July.
Motshekga has been monitoring the rollout of vaccinations in the education sector, now in its second week.
Motshekga said it is imperative that schools reopen on 19 July, but only if it’s safe to do so.
Motshekga’s next stop will be the Eastern Cape.
The department remains confident it will meet its target of inoculating 582,000 personnel by 8 July.
More Stories
People Who Violate Lockdown Regulations Will Be arrested – Cele
Political Parties React To Zuma Sentencing
SA Records 13 347 New COVID-19 Cases
Court Orders Arrest of Ex-President Jacob Zuma for Contempt
Health Department Promises Unplaced Intern Doctors Feedback This Week
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital To Partially Reopen
Gauteng Travel For Leisure Prohibited For 14 days
NICD Reports 15 036 New Cases As SA Moves To Level 4
SA Moves To Alert Level 4
Delta Variant More Transmissible – Expert
SA Reports 17 958 New COVID-19 Cases
President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday