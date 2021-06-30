iAfrica

Delay In School Reopening Would Be Devastating – Motshekga

Photo Credit: @ECDOEZA/Twitter

1 day ago 1 min read

“Devastating” is how Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has described the possibility of schools not reopening on 19 July. 

Motshekga has been monitoring the rollout of vaccinations in the education sector, now in its second week.

Motshekga said it is imperative that schools reopen on 19 July, but only if it’s safe to do so.

Motshekga’s next stop will be the Eastern Cape.

The department remains confident it will meet its target of inoculating 582,000 personnel by 8 July. 

