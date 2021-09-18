iAfrica

Defender Dias Added To City’s Leadership Group – Guardiola

4 hours ago 1 min read

Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias will be one of five players sharing the captain’s armband this season, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Dias joined City from Benfica last year and was a mainstay of Guardiola’s defence as he helped the club win the Premier League title.

The Portugal defender, named Premier League Player of the Season as well as England’s Footballer of the Year in a stellar debut campaign, led the team in Wednesday’s 6-3 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

“Everyone has to be their own leader,” Guardiola told the club website here on Friday. “Every season we make the selection of captains. The players and backroom staff make the decision.

“Eleven months and one week we are all here together and they know who are the best to represent the team. We all choose our five captains.”

Dias, 24, said he was proud to be named one of the captains and ready for the responsibility.

“It’s definitely a big responsibility and I will do my best to be there for everyone,” he said.

City, fifth on the table after four matches, host Southampton on Saturday.

Reuters

