Defence In Meyiwa Murder Trial Dealt A Blow

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been dealt a blow in court on Monday.

The court has allowed the state to bring in new evidence expected to show the route a police officer travelled with accused number two.

Questions have been raised on why Bongani Ntanzi, was booked out for over 17 hours a day before he made his confession.

His lawyers claim police took a detour so they could assault and torture him into confessing.

A trial within a trial is currently playing out in court, to determine the admissibility of confessions made by accused one and two.