iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Defeat COVID And Put An End To Hate – UN chief

Photo Credit: @UNGeneva/Twitter.

3 seconds ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

In a message published on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Violence Based on Religious Belief, which falls on 22 August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of a rise in racism since the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

Mr. Guterres noted that the pandemic has been accompanied by “a surge in stigma and racist discourse vilifying communities, spreading vile stereotypes and assigning blame.”

The UN Chief listed some of the disturbing examples of discrimination against religious minorities, such as attacks on people and religious sites, and hate crimes and atrocity crimes targeting populations because of their religion or belief.

In order to counter this discrimination, Mr. Guterres called for more action to address the root causes of intolerance and discrimination by promoting inclusion and respect for diversity, as well as for the perpetrators of crimes of this nature to be held accountable.

Freedom of religion is a human right

“The right to freedom of religion or belief is firmly entrenched in international human rights law”, said the Secretary-General, “and is a cornerstone for inclusive, prosperous and peaceful societies.”

States, he added, have the primary responsibility to protect the right to freedom of religion and belief. Initiatives set up by Mr. Guterres to support them include his Call to Action for Human Rights, a Strategy on Hate Speech and a Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites.

The International Day was created by a UN Resolution adopted in May 2019, in response to a rise of intolerance and violence based on religion or belief against individuals, which are often of a criminal nature. Launching his Strategy on Hate Speech in June 2019, Mr. Guterres said that “a groundswell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, violent misogyny, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred” are being seen around the world, and noted that, in some places, Christian communities were also being systematically attacked.

The Strategy aims to enable the UN to respond to “the impact of hate speech on societies”, Mr. Guterres explained, by bringing individuals and groups together who have opposing views; working with traditional and social media platforms; and developing communications guidance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

South African Thought to be World’s Oldest Man Dead at 116

15 mins ago
1 min read

Three Tshwane Cops Killed In Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

10 hours ago
6 min read

Violence Against Women Increasing During Pandemic

11 hours ago
3 min read

Health Worker Safety Is Of Paramount Importance – DoH

1 day ago
1 min read

Corrupt Practices Around Medical PPE Equal To Murder – WHO Chief

1 day ago
4 min read

WHO Head Hopes Pandemic Will End Within Two Years

1 day ago
6 min read

In Central Africa, Economic Recovery Must Go Through A Reform Of Forex Regulations

4 days ago
2 min read

Government Remembers Marikana Tragedy

7 days ago
1 min read

Fita To Continue Tobacco Legal Battle

1 week ago
1 min read

Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms COVID-19 Statistics

1 week ago
1 min read

Alcohol And Cigarette Ban Lifted As SA Moves To Level 2

1 week ago
10 min read

Ramaphosa Announces Level 2 Lockdown – Full Speech

1 week ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Defeat COVID And Put An End To Hate – UN chief

3 seconds ago
1 min read

South African Thought to be World’s Oldest Man Dead at 116

15 mins ago
2 min read

Sthalekar, Abbas And Kallis Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

18 mins ago
3 min read

Ceferin Considers ‘Final Eight’ Format For Champions League

20 mins ago