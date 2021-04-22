iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Deep Divisions In State Security – Dintwe

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Intelligence Inspector General Isaac Dintwe says there are deep divisions within state security.

Dintwe says there was a parallel structure and different categories of people, those who were seen as opponents of state capture and those who facilitated it.

He also says there was an active campaign to stop former IPID head, Robert McBride, from probing corruption and state capture at the State Security Agency.  

Dintwe was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Zuma Dumped By Legal Team

5 hours ago
1 min read

Date Set For Local Government Elections

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 569 New COVID-19 Cases

5 hours ago
4 min read

Chauvin Convicted on All Charges In Death Of George Floyd

1 day ago
1 min read

Three Ministers Didn’t Want Me To Testify – Dintwe

1 day ago
1 min read

Life Esidimeni Inquest To Begin In July

1 day ago
1 min read

Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 853 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Plans To Extend Home Affairs Working Hours

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place

2 days ago
3 min read

SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Should Children Fast?

2 hours ago
3 min read

Legacy Of Prof Karodia’s Million Books Project Will Endure

2 hours ago
4 min read

Give The Gift Of Time This Mother’s Day

3 hours ago
2 min read

B-BBEE Must Move From Rules-Based To Impact-Centred

3 hours ago