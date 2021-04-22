Deep Divisions In State Security – Dintwe

Share with your network!

Intelligence Inspector General Isaac Dintwe says there are deep divisions within state security.

Dintwe says there was a parallel structure and different categories of people, those who were seen as opponents of state capture and those who facilitated it.

He also says there was an active campaign to stop former IPID head, Robert McBride, from probing corruption and state capture at the State Security Agency.

Dintwe was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

