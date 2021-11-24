Decision to grant Zuma parole must be set aside – Helen Suzman Foundation

The Helen Suzman Foundation has told the High Court in Pretoria that the decision to grant former President Jacob Zuma parole must be set aside and he should return to prison.

The foundation together with AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance are challenging former correctional services boss Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole in September.

The groups say according to the law, medical parole could only be granted to applicants who suffered from a terminal disease or were physically incapacitated.

The foundation’s advocate Max du Plessis said Fraser erred in law when he made the decision to release Zuma.

The applicants have argued that Arthur Fraser did not have the right to override the medical parole board’s decision and if he did, his reasoning was irrational.

