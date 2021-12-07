iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

3 hours ago 1 min read

Parliament will decide on Tuesday if the Constitution should be amended, allowing for land expropriation without compensation.

Three years ago, the National Assembly adopted a report recommending the Constitution be changed.

Members of the National Assembly will on Tuesday afternoon consider and vote on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Any amendment requires a two-thirds majority.

The Economic Freedom Fighters want the wholesale nationalisation of land. The African National Congress sees state ownership and custodianship existing alongside private land ownership and communal land ownership.

The Democratic Alliance is against the move and Parliament Caucus Chairperson Dr Annelie Lotriet said they would oppose the bill and expected it wouldn’t get the required votes.

“Everything up to now shows they won’t get the two thirds. If they don’t get the two thirds, the bill falls away.”

Lotriet said should the National Assembly fail to pass it on Tuesday, the matter would fall away meaning the entire process would be wasteful expenditure.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

3 hours ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Have Vaccine Mandates Matter Concluded Quickly

1 day ago
1 min read

Legal Battle against Shell Is Far From Over – Activists

1 day ago
2 min read

MTN Makes Covid-19 Vaccines Mandatory For Its Employees

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 11 125 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 055 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Previous Infection May Not Stop Omicron – NICD

4 days ago
1 min read

Judgment Expected On Shell Seismic Survey Case

4 days ago
1 min read

Sisulu Lobbies To Have Travel Bans Lifted

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Change Is The New Normal: Why Loyalty Will Be Top Of Mind For Companies In 2022

9 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Among Kids Under 5 Are On The Rise – NICD

3 hours ago
1 min read

Decision On Expropriation Expected On Tuesday

3 hours ago
Vaccine vaccination
1 min read

Vaccinations Vital In Fighting Omicron – SAMRC

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer