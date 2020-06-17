Debt Relief for African States

China will exempt some African countries from repaying zero-interest rate loans due at the end of 2020, state television reported on Wednesday, quoting President Xi Jingping’s speech at a summit. Under the framework of the China-Africa cooperation forum, China will further extend loan payment forbearance for some countries including African countries, Xi told the China-Africa summit. China is willing to give priority to African countries once COVID-19 vaccines are ready to use, Xi added.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
