Fri. Jul 17th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Deaths In SA Mines Fall To 51, Lowest In A Century, Says Minerals Council

Picture: Pixabay.com

The death toll in the country’s mines was 51 in 2019, down from 81 the previous year and the lowest since records began a century ago, the Minerals Council, which represents miners, said on Friday.

“In 2019, the mining industry recorded the lowest number of fatalities since record-keeping began more than a century ago,” the council’s chief executive, Roger Baxter, said.

A poor safety record in South African mines, which have some of the deepest in the world, has been a concern for investors.

