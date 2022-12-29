Death Toll In Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion Rises To 27

The death toll in the Boksburg tanker blast continues to increase.

One more person has succumbed to injuries taking the death toll to 27.

The truck driver, meanwhile, has been vetted by his employer.

Innovative Staffing Solutions says he complied with all checks and tried to alert onlookers.

But, the company says it’s saddened at the loss of life.

The case against the Boksburg gas tanker driver has been dropped.

The 32-year-old was released yesterday after court found that there wasn’t enough evidence.

On Saturday, the truck driver hit a low bridge, causing a blast that killed 18 people near the OR Tambo Memorial hospital.

Nine hospital staff members are among those killed.

