Death Toll Climbs To 72 With Over 1,200 Arrested

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ajplus

4 hours ago 1 min read

The death toll from looting and protests has risen to at least 72.

The number of people arrested is now over 1,200.

The police say a number of people died during stampedes when looters attacked shopping centres.

There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal, but the security cluster insists this isn’t necessary.

The police also say they’re on high alert in provinces other than KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

