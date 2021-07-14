Death Toll Climbs To 72 With Over 1,200 Arrested

The death toll from looting and protests has risen to at least 72.
The number of people arrested is now over 1,200.
The police say a number of people died during stampedes when looters attacked shopping centres.
There are growing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal, but the security cluster insists this isn’t necessary.
The police also say they’re on high alert in provinces other than KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
