Deals, the Defenders and a Drive for Equality can Sum Up the US-Africa Leaders Summit

19 hours ago 1 min read

African leaders came to this year’s summit emboldened, with a keen awareness of the cards that they hold. And U.S. President Joe Biden’s opening speech captured this aptly when he said, “The United States is all in on Africa’s future.” The US-government has wrapped up its hosting of 49 African leaders and the African Union in the capital, Washington DC, with deep commitments for equitable investment and backing calls for more African representation in global decision-making bodies.

