iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Deadline Looms For Driver’s Licence Renewal

A traffic officer writes up a report. Picture: Supplied

2 hours ago 1 min read

If you haven’t renewed your drivers’ licence, the deadline is almost here.

The grace period ends on 31 August.

The backlog has been attributed to the coronavirus and problems with the Transport Department’s online system.

The Automobile Association says the government needs to replace, not repair the system.

“We’ve got a situation where people go into drivers’ licence and testing centres and it is a little easier to get your vehicle license disc sorted, but your driving license card is a problem,” said the AA’s Layton Beard.

“If you go in there and the machines don’t work — the fingerprint machines, the eye test machines or the computers are offline — this just means that the capacity is reduced again.

“We have said time and again, let’s rip this system out, let’s replace it with something that works, and let’s even think, it’s 2021, let’s set up the whole thing online.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Sees Upward Trend In New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago
1 min read

Health Department Aims To Take COVID-19 Vaccines To The Public

2 hours ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Opponents To IEC Election Delay Bid Explain Their Objections

2 hours ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

Eight Suspended While Medupi Probe Unfolds

1 day ago
1 min read

KZN COVID-19 Infections Rising

1 day ago
1 min read

There Is No ANC Crisis In The North West – Mabe

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 14 728 New Coronavirus Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Motorists Urged To Renew Licenses

2 days ago
1 min read

Modack, Kilian Back In The Dock

2 days ago
1 min read

Sama Warns Medical Professionals From Spreading Unverified Information

2 days ago
1 min read

Almost R120m Stolen From ATMs During Unrest

2 days ago
3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Largest Non-Bank SME Financier On Track To Disburse R8bn By 2023 – Insights Into A Decade Of The SA SME Sector

14 mins ago
3 min read

The Great Escape – In About Three Hours Or Less

44 mins ago
1 min read

Deadline Looms For Driver’s Licence Renewal

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Sees Upward Trend In New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago