De Ruyter Should Have Followed Procedures For Reporting Corruption – ATM

Former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, should appear before Parliament and spill the beans of his allegations in what has now become a controversial interview with eNCA and eTV according to the African Transformation Movement.
The political party says while it doesn’t entirely fault de Ruyter’s approach, following proper channels would yield better results.
ATM president Vuyo Zungula said, “all this time we’ve been having a series of meetings with him, we’ve never received any information to that extent as per that interview.”
“A media interview does not have any tangible actions that will come out of it whereas if he reports or transparent to a portfolio committee in Parliament as mandated by the constitution has got all the resources and capabilities to actually work around making sure that all his utterances are tested and necessary actions are taken… he did state that there’s there cabinet minister, senior government officials…so from that perspective someone can give him a break, however it doesn’t take away the responsibility that he has as the accounting officer of Eskom to come to the institution where he’s formally legislated to and be transparent.”
More Stories
Tax Incentives For Renewable Energy
Maimane Says Alleged Eskom Looters Must Be Held To Account
Government Determined To Address FATF Concerns
Eye Of Cyclone Freddy Moves Closer
DA Wants Access To Info Around De Ruyter’s Allegations
Calib Cassim Appointed Interim Eskom CEO
Take Control Of Your Finances With A Budget
2023 Budget Speech A Step Towards Equitable Access To Healthcare
Fixing Eskom Is Not Feasible – De Ruyter
Outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Leaves With Immediate Effect
Is it time for South Africans to switch the channel from DStv?
Deputy Higher Education Minister Manamela Launches First Blended Learning Programme For Artisans In SA