De Ruyter has no plans to resign

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says he is not going anywhere.

De Ruyter says only the board can decide if it wants him out.

This comes after the Black Business Council called for the CEO and entire Eskom board to resign following rolling blackouts.

“We serve at the pleasure and discretion of our board, of course, if the board considers it appropriate for me and other people to resign then that is their decision to make,” he said.

“We have not had any conversations in that regard so far and I do not intend to resign of my own accord.”

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter also said that he and his executive would not be stepping down as the utility needed consistency.

“It’s probably more important to have continuity of management rather than to fall back into the trap that Eskom has been in in the past 10 years,” De Ruyter said.

He said that the grid was strong but more capacity was needed.

