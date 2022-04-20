iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

De Ruyter Allays Fears Of National Outage

EWN

4 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is assuring South Africans there will be no national blackout.

The country is on Stage 4 blackouts after the Majuba and Tutuka power stations tripped.

De Ruyter was giving an update on the power system earlier.

He says the outlook is improving and the power cuts will be reviewed on Thursday.

Eskom says teams are working around the clock to end rolling blackouts as soon as possible.

It expects more units to return to generating capacity Wednesday and Thursday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Covid-19 infections rising again – Phaahla

10 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 475 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Loadshedding

1 day ago
1 min read

Solidarity Fund To Be Used For KZN Flood Relief – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares National State Of Disaster

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 877 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Further Drop In Generation Capacity Could See Power Cuts Extended – Eskom

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Floods Damage Could Amount To Billions

2 days ago
1 min read

Fire Destroys 300 Shacks In Langa

2 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 832 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 206 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 846 New COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Covid-19 infections rising again – Phaahla

10 seconds ago
1 min read

De Ruyter Allays Fears Of National Outage

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 475 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 mins ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 4 Loadshedding

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer