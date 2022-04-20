De Ruyter Allays Fears Of National Outage

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is assuring South Africans there will be no national blackout.

The country is on Stage 4 blackouts after the Majuba and Tutuka power stations tripped.

De Ruyter was giving an update on the power system earlier.

He says the outlook is improving and the power cuts will be reviewed on Thursday.

Eskom says teams are working around the clock to end rolling blackouts as soon as possible.

It expects more units to return to generating capacity Wednesday and Thursday.

Share with your network!