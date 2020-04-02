Apr 2, 2020

De Lille: More Than 300 Properties Identified As Potential Quarantine Sites

Apr 2, 2020 1 min read

One of the 'isolation' spaces set up for the homeless in Pretoria on 30 March 2020. Picture: Claude Oberholzer

JOHANNESBURG – Government has identified more than 300 properties to be inspected by the Health Department which could serve as health facilities to treat and quarantine COVID-19 patients.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said an additional 73 vacant centres owned by the public sector have also been earmarked pending approval from the Health Department.

Officials are in the process of inspecting these sites to ensure they are suitable for coronavirus patients.

De Lille said more sites were still being identified: “So far, I think we will be ready to have over 30,000 beds that people can use and it’s a work in progress as we continue on a daily basis to identify more sites.”

EWN

