De Lille Looking To Old Stomping Ground

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille is looking to her old stomping ground of Mitchells Plain in Cape Town to garner support for her party this voter registration weekend.

She is hoping she can take at least 20-percent of the vote in the city.

“This today is just a culmination of the work that we have been doing over months,” she said.

“We have registered online and with the municipalities right through the year about 10,000 people already so today we were trying to bring in more young people.”

