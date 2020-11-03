De Krans Wines: Your Summer Destination For Fruit Picking, Wine Tasting And Leisurely Deli Lunches

Share with your network!

What better way to relax and celebrate the arrival of summer than visiting the countryside and getting closer to nature? When planning your trip, be it an extended SA road trip, a mini getaway or simply getting the kids out of the house, look no further than De Krans Wines in Calitzdorp – the top TripAdvisor destination in Calitzdorp.

During the months of November through to February De Krans invites visitors to partake in a farm favourite of picking seasonal fruit. From 25 November to 6 December the Bulida apricots will be available to pick at R8.50 per kg. If you prefer peaches best you diarise 16 to 28 December when the Oom Sarel cling peaches will be ready for perfect pickings at R9.00 per kg. Kickstart the New Year by picking your share of delicious, sweet Hanepoot grapes at R9.50 per kg. These grapes are expected to be ready for picking from 3 February to 28 February, but we advise contacting the farm in early January to get exact dates. All dates are weather dependent, and may change slightly at short notice. To ensure you don’t miss out on the fun activity suited to the whole family, it is advisable to contact the farm prior to your planned visit, to confirm the picking dates.

A day out in the orchards is guaranteed to work up an appetite. The De Krans Deli & Bistro, situated at the farm, is home to a selection of delicious country cuisine and guaranteed to keep hunger at bay. Guests can look forward to hearty, wholesome dishes, ranging from a variety of delicious breakfast options, open deli sandwiches, light lunches, a selection of gourmet burgers and seasonal salads. All the dishes have been paired to be enjoyed with wines from the De Krans range, creating the perfect food and wine pairing. For those with a sweet tooth, be sure to keep an eye out for the delicious desserts on offer. Visitors can choose to sit indoors or outside in the shade of the trellised Hanepoot vineyard. There is also a playground for young children, two boules courses, as well as a walk-around chess-board, making De Krans a wonderful place for the whole family to visit this summer.

The deli also offers visitors a wide selection of only the finest products sourced in and around Calitzdorp and the Klein Karoo. These include local olives, olive oil, canned and dried fruit, and preserves. Other treats include homemade rusks, Calitzdorp honey and other delicious gems from the area.

De Krans is home to a range of more than 20 superb wines and your visit won’t be complete without sampling some to add to your collection. We are especially proud of winemaker Christoff de Wet for the great success of his first harvest at De Krans and congratulate him and his team, both in the cellar and on the farm. The Pinotage Rosé 2020 won Double Gold at the Rosé Rocks competition and was a Trophy Top 5 winner at the Pinotage Rosé competition (in conjunction with the Perold Absa Cape Blend competition). The Garden Route Sauvignon Blanc 2020 also scored 90 points in the 2020 Tim Atkin (British Master of Wine) South Africa Wine report. The De Krans Terroir range, consisting of their Portuguese dry red wines, also received high scores from Tim Atkin, with the Tritonia Red Calitzdorp Blend 2017 and the Touriga Nacional 2018 scoring 93 points and 91 points respectively. In addition, the Tritonia Red Calitzdorp Blend 2017 was also a Top 10 Winner in the Prescient Signature Red Blend Report 2020. Rounding out the Terroir range is the Tinta Roriz 2018, which was selected as a National Certificate Winner at the Novare SA Terroir Wine Awards.

The Port style wines again didn’t disappoint this year with the Cape Vintage Reserve 2017 walking away with the Tony Mossop Trophy for Best Cape Port at the 2020 Old Mutual Trophy Wine Show as well as ranking in the Top 100 SA Wines for 2020. In turn, the Cape Vintage Reserve 2018 scored 95 points and won Overall Fortified wine of the year (fourth year in a row) in the Tim Atkin 2020 South Africa Wine report. The yet to be released Cape Vintage Reserve 2020 was selected as the SA Champion Port at the SA Young Wine show, while also winning overall champion wine at the Klein Karoo Young Wine show where De Krans Wines was also crowned as the Champion private cellar.

The entire range of De Krans ports and wines can be purchased directly from the cellar. Should you not be able to make the trip to Calitzdorp, the wines are available to order online on www.dekrans.co.za, or from many retail outlets nationwide.

De Krans Wines open times

Wine tasting: Mondays – Sundays 9am – 5pm

Wine sales: Mondays – Fridays 9am – 5pm as per current government regulations (Tasting and sales are allowed on weekends, with an arrangement of delivery the week after the weekend)

Bistro and deli: Mondays – Sundays 10am – 4pm (kitchen closes at 3.30pm)

Please note that De Krans Wines will be closed on Christmas Day (25 December 2020). Phone 044 2133314 for bookings or enquiries, or email us at dekrans@mweb.co.za.

Please visit our website for more information on De Krans and updated opening times.

