De Gea Keen To Sign Contract Extension At United

Goalkeeper David de Gea said he hopes to remain at Manchester United and help the Premier League club end their trophy drought after a “disaster” of a season.
De Gea’s contract expires in June 2023 and the Spaniard, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011, said he was open to signing an extension.
“If they let me stay I will stay, for sure. I’m really comfortable, happy, and hopefully before I leave we can win something more,” De Gea told reporters on Friday, adding that he had yet to open discussions about a renewal.
United endured a torrid campaign last season in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League after finishing sixth with 58 points – their lowest in the Premier League era.
The club also failed to win any silverware, extending their trophy drought to five years.
“We cannot do the same because it was a disaster,” De Gea said. “It was very tough, embarrassing sometimes.
“Some games were a mess. It was painful, unacceptable. Sometimes, you have to feel pain to go up and keep going.”
United play Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly in Perth later on Saturday before taking on Atletico Madrid in Norway on July 30.
They kick off their league campaign at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.
More Stories
London Mayor Khan Wants The City To Host The Olympics Again
Trott Takes Over As Afghanistan Head Coach Before Ireland Series
Pakistan Wants ICC To Regulate Growth Of T20 Leagues
Ethiopa’s Tola Takes Dominant Marathon Gold
McIlroy Takes Open Lead With Nine To Play
Wallabies Pre-Match ‘Smack’ Talk Was Fuel For England – Lawes
McIlroy, Hovland Surge Clear At British Open
Tour de Lose As French Riders Look For Elusive Stage Win
Sensational Eagle And Crowd Lift McIlroy To Top Of Open Leaderboard
Judge Blocks Biden Admin Directives On Transgender Athletes, Bathrooms
Cassidy Takes His First Formula E Win Despite Crashing
Trans Woman Thomas Nominated For NCAA Woman Of The Year Award