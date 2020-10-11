iAfrica

De Bruyne Open To Signing New Man City Deal

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is open to extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium but says negotiations over a new contract have yet to take place.

De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, as well as a host of individual accolades, since his arrival from VfL Wolfsburg in 2015.

British media said the Belgium international, who has 2-1/2 years left on his current deal, is close to signing a five-year extension with the Premier League club.

“I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to City, so I don’t know why people are saying I have already agreed to something,” De Bruyne said.

“I always told everybody I am really happy and I feel comfortable, so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

“But, at the moment, nothing has happened, so I just get on with the way it goes.”

City have been linked with a move to sign Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, with chief operating officer Omar Berrada saying the club have the financial strength to pull off a move next year.

“If he comes, it’s a good thing, if he doesn’t, there is enough good players at the club who I enjoy playing with,” De Bruyne added.

Reuters

