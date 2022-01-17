DBE Facing Challenge Over Decision Not To Publish Matric Results

The Department of Basic Education is facing a legal challenge over its decision not to publish the latest matric results on public platforms.

Last week, the department wrote a letter to media houses informing them that the move was in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Three organisations, including Afriforum, have approached the courts to reverse the decision.

Each year, hundreds of pages containing the results are printed in different newspapers and published online.

The format of the results was changed in recent years to exclude the names of matriculants – only their exam numbers were listed.

In the letter to media houses, the department said that pupils would have to obtain their statement of results from their schools to protect their personal information.

However, law experts have already disputed the department’s interpretation of the Protection of Personal Information Act, explaining that while we have the right to privacy in terms of the Constitution, this does not prohibit the publication of personal information.

Share with your network!