David Makhura Fires Health MEC Bandile Masuku

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has fired health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku following the procurement irregularities in the PPE equipment tender process.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had been probing allegations of fraud and corruption of the awarding of tenders for PPE supplies.

It was reported that presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband was awarded a PPE tender worth R125 million to supply protective equipment to the department.

