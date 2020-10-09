David Makhura Fires Health MEC Bandile Masuku

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has fired health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku following the procurement irregularities in the PPE equipment tender process.
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had been probing allegations of fraud and corruption of the awarding of tenders for PPE supplies.
It was reported that presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband was awarded a PPE tender worth R125 million to supply protective equipment to the department.
More Stories
State Capture Inquiry: Zuma To Be Summoned To Appear Before Commission
Zondo Commission To Hear Zuma Summons Application
Western Cape Expands COVID-19 Testing Criteria
High Court To Hand Down Judgment In Public Protector Case
1 736 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA
VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges
Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest
Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead
South Africa’s COVID-19 Numbers
Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud
Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID
Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial