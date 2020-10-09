iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

David Makhura Fires Health MEC Bandile Masuku

Dr. Bandile Masuku

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has fired health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku following the procurement irregularities in the PPE equipment tender process.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had been probing allegations of fraud and corruption of the awarding of tenders for PPE supplies.

It was reported that presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko’s husband was awarded a PPE tender worth R125 million to supply protective equipment to the department.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

State Capture Inquiry: Zuma To Be Summoned To Appear Before Commission

23 mins ago
1 min read

Zondo Commission To Hear Zuma Summons Application

6 hours ago
2 min read

Western Cape Expands COVID-19 Testing Criteria

6 hours ago
1 min read

High Court To Hand Down Judgment In Public Protector Case

6 hours ago
1 min read

1 736 New COVID-19 Cases Identified In SA

7 hours ago
2 min read

VBS Case Postponed To Add More Charges

1 day ago
1 min read

Cele Calls For More Arrests After Farmers’ Violent Protest

1 day ago
1 min read

Vernon Philander’s Brother Shot Dead

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa’s COVID-19 Numbers

1 day ago
1 min read

Former VBS CFO Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Fraud

2 days ago
5 min read

Central Cape Town Well-Placed For Recovery – CCID

2 days ago
2 min read

Groups Condemn Violence At Horner Murder Trial

2 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

South Africa Is Travel Ready: Catch The Travel Bug Without Catching COVID-19

7 mins ago
2 min read

Uninterrupted: ‘Afrikaans Gaan Global’ Live At Sun City

13 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Inquiry: Zuma To Be Summoned To Appear Before Commission

23 mins ago
3 min read

Contactless: The Perfect Boost For Small Businesses

3 hours ago