Date Set For Local Government Elections

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

It is official. The local government elections will be held on the 27th of October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Wednesda night.

The EFF has called for the elections to be postponed until 2024.

It says holding elections during the pandemic will put lives at risk and undermine democracy.

The IFP also wants a postponement.

But the IEC has been consistent in saying that it is ready to hold the elections this year.

