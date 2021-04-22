Date Set For Local Government Elections

It is official. The local government elections will be held on the 27th of October.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Wednesda night.
The EFF has called for the elections to be postponed until 2024.
It says holding elections during the pandemic will put lives at risk and undermine democracy.
The IFP also wants a postponement.
But the IEC has been consistent in saying that it is ready to hold the elections this year.
More Stories
Zuma Dumped By Legal Team
SA Reports 1 569 New COVID-19 Cases
Deep Divisions In State Security – Dintwe
Chauvin Convicted on All Charges In Death Of George Floyd
Three Ministers Didn’t Want Me To Testify – Dintwe
Life Esidimeni Inquest To Begin In July
Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’
SA Reports 853 New COVID-19 Cases
Plans To Extend Home Affairs Working Hours
J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize
CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place
SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout