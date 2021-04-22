Date Set For Local Government Elections

Share with your network!

It is official. The local government elections will be held on the 27th of October.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Wednesda night.

The EFF has called for the elections to be postponed until 2024.

It says holding elections during the pandemic will put lives at risk and undermine democracy.

The IFP also wants a postponement.

But the IEC has been consistent in saying that it is ready to hold the elections this year.

