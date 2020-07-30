Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape

Share with your network!

Data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has started to stabilize in the Western Cape.

Premier Alan Winde said that they had studied the positivity rate of tests and the number of new deaths, hospitalisations and infected healthcare workers to work out trends. The data shows an overall stabilizing of the pandemic with even a decline in some areas.

“While this is good news, it does not mean that we can rest on our laurels. On the contrary, it means we must be even more vigilant. We must keep our curve moving in the right direction. If we let our foot off the pedal, we risk new flare-ups and an acceleration of cases in the future,” Winde said.

Head of the Western Cape health department, Dr Keith Cloete said “The big thing that we check against our planning scenarios was the assumption, and that was made public three weeks ago, that towards July we are going to have what we at the time called a longer, slower and extended peak, which was supposed to go from the end of June into the end of July and beginning of August.”

“The public sector critical care and private sector critical care has more capacity now over the last two, three weeks rather than going up.”

Share with your network!