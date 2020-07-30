iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape

Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape
5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has started to stabilize in the Western Cape.

Premier Alan Winde said that they had studied the positivity rate of tests and the number of new deaths, hospitalisations and infected healthcare workers to work out trends. The data shows an overall stabilizing of the pandemic with even a decline in some areas.

“While this is good news, it does not mean that we can rest on our laurels. On the contrary, it means we must be even more vigilant. We must keep our curve moving in the right direction. If we let our foot off the pedal, we risk new flare-ups and an acceleration of cases in the future,” Winde said.

Head of the Western Cape health department, Dr Keith Cloete said “The big thing that we check against our planning scenarios was the assumption, and that was made public three weeks ago, that towards July we are going to have what we at the time called a longer, slower and extended peak, which was supposed to go from the end of June into the end of July and beginning of August.”

“The public sector critical care and private sector critical care has more capacity now over the last two, three weeks rather than going up.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANC Gauteng Orders Masuku To Take Special Leave Effective Immediately

1 hour ago
1 min read

PEC: Masuku, Diko To Be Referred To Integrity Commission Over COVID-19 Corruption Claims

4 hours ago
1 min read

SIU: 102 Gauteng Companies Now Investigated For COVID-19 Corruption Claims

5 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Update: 471,123 Cases; 297,967 Recoveries; 7497 Deaths

6 hours ago
1 min read

Dlamini-Zuma: Alcohol Sales Ban Will Be Re-Evaluated On A Regular Basis

6 hours ago
1 min read

3-Year Old Girl Shot Dead In Suspected Gang Shooting In Eerste River

7 hours ago
3 min read

SA Businesses On Incorrect Electricity Tariffs Stand The Chance To Lose Millions

21 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Restores Some Units, But Load Shedding Not Off The Cards

2 days ago
1 min read

Northern Cape Farm Murder: Bodies Of Elderly Parents Found

2 days ago
2 min read

IMF Approves $4.3Billion Loan To South Africa In Fight Against COVID-19

2 days ago
1 min read

Nehawu Announces Massive Health Workers Protest For 21 August

2 days ago
1 min read

Omotoso Sex Trafficking Trial Postponed Once Again

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Data Shows COVID-19 Is Stabilizing In Western Cape

5 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Gauteng Orders Masuku To Take Special Leave Effective Immediately

1 hour ago
1 min read

PEC: Masuku, Diko To Be Referred To Integrity Commission Over COVID-19 Corruption Claims

4 hours ago
4 min read

V&A Waterfront Unveils “Theatre To Food Making” Incubator

4 hours ago