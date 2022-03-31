DA’s No-Confidence Motion In Cabinet Fails

The Democratic Alliance’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has failed in the National Assembly.
After a lengthy roll-call voting process, members of Parliament completed voting with more than half of those present voting against the motion.
Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said: “Honourable members, the outcomes are as follows: there’s one abstention, 131 yes, and 231 no. The motion is therefore not agreed to.”
Earlier in the day, the ATM’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa was withdrawn after the party refused to move the motion.
The party said the matter of the secret ballot was still before courts.
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the what would happen next would be discussed on Thursday.
“Parties having made their comments, I highly appreciate that and thank you very much honourable members. I now rule that we are not proceeding with this matter and the details of what we do next will be dealt with at the programming committee tomorrow, I thank you.”
