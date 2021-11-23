DA’s Mpho Phalatse Elected New Joburg Mayor

The DA’s Mpho Phalatse was elected the city’s new mayor during a special council meeting on Monday evening.

Phalatse won by 144 votes, while the ANC’s Mpho Moerane received 121 votes.

The ANC has now lost two metros after the DA’s Tania Campbell was elected Ekurhuleni mayor.

Campbell defeated ANC mayoral candidate, Mzwandile Masina.

The DA’s Raymond Dhlamini was also elected Speaker of the Council.

This will be the first time the Metro will be governed by the DA.

