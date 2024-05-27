Darfur Fighting: 130 Perish at El Fasher Hospital

Rival groups in the Sudan civil war, the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recently intensified their battle for the control of El Fasher, a major urban center in Darfur, Sudan. This has led to the death of over 130 people at a single hospital in the city, South Hospital. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reports that the hospital is overwhelmed with supplies nearly exhausted, having treated 979 casualties in just over two weeks. The UN describes the situation as an “alarming new chapter” in Sudan’s civil war. El Fasher residents face severe hardships, with access to food and water becoming increasingly difficult as the war rages on. Despite the danger, many are unable to flee the conflict, which has grown so bad that UN experts have warned it could descend into genocide.

SOURCE: BBC