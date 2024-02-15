Dangote’s Refinery is Preparing to Deliver its First Fuel Cargoes to the Domestic Market 

Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery has issued tenders to sell two fuel cargoes for export, the first from the newly commissioned refinery. The first cargo is 65,000 metric tons of low-sulphur straight run fuel oil, which Dangote has awarded to Trafigura and is due to load at the end of February, three of the sources said. Trafigura declined to comment. The second tender is for about 60,000 tons of naphtha, three other sources said. Two of them added that tender closes on Feb. 15. The refinery, Africa’s largest with a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, was built on a peninsula on the outskirts of the commercial capital Lagos by the continent’s richest man Aliko Dangote.

SOURCE: NASDAQ