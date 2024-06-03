Dangote Refinery Exports Jet Fuel to Europe for the First Time Ever

Dangote Refinery, the largest oil refinery in Africa, has shipped its first ever batch of jet fuel to Europe in what will go down as a significant milestone for the company. The shipment, loaded onto the “Doric Breeze” vessel, departed from Lagos on May 27th and set sail for Rotterdam, Netherlands. This inaugural export included 45,000 metric tons of jet fuel awarded to BP as part of a 120,000-metric-ton tender. Spanish refiner Cepsa also secured a portion of the tender and will soon follow suit with a jet fuel delivery of its own. Since its launch in April 2023, Dangote Refinery has rapidly scaled up production, previously exporting jet fuel to Senegal, Togo, and Ghana. While this is its first jet fuel export to Europe, it has previously exported naptha, fuel oil, and gasoil to the continent, as well as Africa and Asia.



SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY