Dangote Refinery Could Relieve Pressure Off Ghana

14 seconds ago 1 min read

Ghana is presently facing the challenge of a continuous rise in the price of petroleum products due to high importation costs and a deregulated downstream industry. Things are, however, expected to change as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, believes the coming onstream of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is expected to transform the Ghanaian downstream sector. According to him, the coming onstream of 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery will transform the Ghanaian downstream sector through the reduction in the cost of importation of petroleum products into Ghana. According to him, the project will help accelerate the petroleum hub, consisting of refineries and petrochemical development of the continent’s oil and gas resources, by connecting the downstream to the upstream.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER

