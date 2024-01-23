Dangote Refinery Authorizes Fuel Supply to Fuel Stations Nationwide

About 150,000 fuel stations run by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have been sanctioned to receive fuel supplies from the newly built private Dangote refinery. This was disclosed after a meeting between the officials from the Dangote refinery and executives of IPMAN. Fuel cost after the supply still remains unknown as there has been no full disclosure on the subject. Additionally, IPMAN is currently in the process of examining the quality of the product from the refinery before it can give the go-ahead to receive supply from the refinery. Media reports say seven major Nigerian oil marketers including, 11 Plc, Conoil Plc, Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, OVH Energy Marketing Limited, Total Nigeria Plc, and NNPC Retail, have registered with the refinery to lift and distribute refined petroleum products from the Dangote plant.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER