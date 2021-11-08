Dangote has been a Main Beneficiary of Nigeria’s Backward Integration Policy

Introduced in 2002, it was operated through tariffs, levies and tax breaks. In the last few years Nigerian manufacturing has shown some degree of recovery. Manufacturing’s share in output increased to 9.3% in 2017, up from 6% in 2002 (calculations based on UN National Accounts). The policies were initially designed for cement and beverages. They were later extended to sugar, rice, tomato paste, automotive, oil and gas and textiles. The changes led to Nigeria emerging as the largest cement producer in sub-Saharan Africa. Dangote Industries Limited dominates the Nigerian cement market and is a key player in the rapidly expanding African cement business. The conglomerate has also expanded its manufacturing activities in a range of food processing industries such as sugar and salt. This expansion has made it the biggest group listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Wearable Tech to Protect Miners in the DRC
Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar
Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity
South Africa Hails Deal to End Reliance on Coal
Looking for Ways to Pay Off Ghana’s Debts
The Pandemic has Strained Africa’s Food Systems and Economies at Large
Oil and Gas Projects across the Continent continue to be Prime Targets for Militants
Impact Investing – The African Reality
Africa Must Be at The Heart Of COP26
Senegal has all the Makings of a Vibrant Surf Scene
The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return
South Africa’s Tourist Recovery Plan