Dangote Group Reveals Plans to Achieve $30 Billion in Revenue by 2025

The Dangote Group aims to generate $30 billion in revenue by 2025 and become Nigeria’s largest foreign exchange supplier. If successful, the group will have achieved a $455% increase in revenue within three years, using its 2022 revenue of $5.4 billion as a benchmark. The Group’s Chairman and Founder, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, announced this goal during a recent media tour of the Dangote refinery. According to him, the Dangote Group seeks to reduce its dependence on the Central Bank of Nigeria for forex, shift revenue from cement to other sectors, and increase foreign-based EBITDA to 50%. He also revealed plans to invest $900 million to end raw sugar imports within four years.



SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS