Sun. Feb 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Dan Plato Assures District Six Claimants They Will Be Relocated

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

3 mins ago 1 min read

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato assured District Six claimants of the city’s commitment to ensure they’re relocated to the area.

Plato was part of a government delegation attending the commemoration in the Castle of Good Hope today.

Thousands of people were forcibly moved from District Six to the Cape Flats.

Plato says the relocation will be done in a smooth and orderly manner.

“We are ready. When the ministers say we go on side then we can commence with work.”

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille thanked claimants for their patience during this long overdue process.

“The social conditions in the Cape Flats is unacceptable. They were never built for human conditions.”

Last year, Agriculture Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza submitted a detailed plan on the redevelopment of the area to the Land Claims Court, for claims lodged between 1994 and 1998.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Kelebogile Molopyane To Be Laid To Rest Today

6 mins ago
2 min read

Eskom To Implement Stage 3 Load Shedding

1 day ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Drop On The Cards In March – AA

1 day ago
2 min read

Rand Firmer After Ramaphosa’s Speech

1 day ago
1 min read

Police Make Gruesome Discovery

1 day ago
1 min read

#Hackathon4Justice Finds Africa’s Next Social Entrepreneurs

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Dan Plato Assures District Six Claimants They Will Be Relocated

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kelebogile Molopyane To Be Laid To Rest Today

6 mins ago
3 min read

Liverpool Overcome Norwich

12 hours ago
3 min read

Stormers Snatch Dramatic Win Over Lions

12 hours ago