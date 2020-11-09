iAfrica

Dan Matjila To Challenge PIC Findings

EWN

2 hours ago 1 min read

Former Public Investment Corporation CEO, Dan Matjila will head to court on Monday to challenge the findings of the PIC Inquiry report.

Matjila was found to be at the centre of wrongdoing in multi-million rand deals.

It also found that the former PIC CEO and other senior executives abused their positions and victimised employees, creating a culture of fear.

President Cyril Ramaphosa set up the PIC inquiry in 2018 after allegations of questionable deals worth billions of rands surfaced.

