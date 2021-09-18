Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa

The National Council Against Smoking wants the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the Special Investigating Unit to probe Batsa for allegedly bribing the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe with between $300 000 and $500 000 to secure the release of three directors of a security company implicated in robbery conspiracies. The council said it had sourced the bribery allegations from a BBC current affairs programme. Its views were echoed by the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association, which, through its chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, claimed that private investigators were planting surveillance equipment inside the homes of the association’s members, as well as “setting up of an illegal spy network in neighbouring Zimbabwe”. In a statement this week, Mnguni also alleged that Batsa colluded with state representatives in South Africa in its supposed spying, while committing alleged money-laundering to pay the “spies”.
SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN
More Stories
How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift
Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021
Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company
Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic
The Number of Children Working Across Mines in Africa is Rising
A Startup that Will Cut the Cost it Takes to Produce Palm Oil
Africa to Pull Out All the Stops at Dubai’s World Expo
Somalia is on the Cusp of Becoming the World’s First Cashless Society
A Mission to Rehabilitate Nigeria’s Waterways One Beach at a Time
Dumpster Diving on the Rise Among Ghanaian Kids
Patience Led Researchers to this New Feat
Burundi Athlete Shatters Records and Perceptions