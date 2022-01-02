iAfrica

Dallas And James Earn Leeds Crucial Win Over Burnley

Late goals from Stuart Dallas and substitute Daniel James earned Leeds United a crucial 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday, a win that moved the home side eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leeds had not played since Dec. 18 prior to Burnley’s visit due to coronavirus-related postponements, and that additional break allowed them to get some much-needed key players back from injury.

The hosts looked sharper from the off and dominated the first half, deservedly leading at the interval after Jack Harrison found the net in the 39th minute from a tight angle.

The introduction of top goalscorer Maxwel Cornet at the break gave Burnley much more potency in attack, with the Ivorian firing in a free kick from 25 metres out to stun Elland Road into silence in the 54th minute.

With the pressure on, Dallas came up with the pivotal second goal for Leeds from the edge of the penalty area 13 minutes from time to spark wild scenes of celebration.

As the visitors pressed for a leveller, James’s stoppage-time header sealed a first win in five league games for Leeds, who stayed 16th on 19 points, eight clear of 18th-placed Burnley, who have won just once all season.

Reuters

