Dali Mpofu Reacts to VBS Allegations: No Wrongdoing by EFF Leadership, Asserts Former Chair

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson, Dali Mpofu, responded to allegations linking EFF leaders to VBS Mutual Bank, asserting that even if the claims were true, no criminal activity occurred. Last week, former VBS chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi struck a plea deal, admitting guilt in the bank’s collapse and receiving a 15-year prison term. In a leaked affidavit, Matodzi implicated EFF leader Julius Malema and deputy Floyd Shivambu in questionable transactions, alleging a donation agreement with the party following criticism.

In an interview with 702’s Clement Manyathela, Mpofu expressed skepticism about Matodzi’s claims, suggesting they should be viewed skeptically given his recent conviction. He emphasized that even if the allegations were factual, they do not indicate illegal conduct by the EFF or its leadership. Mpofu clarified that while no quid pro quo occurred, he contended that even if such an arrangement had existed—despite his denial—it would not constitute a crime.

Mpofu underscored that refraining from criticism in exchange for a donation, which he adamantly denied occurred, is not illegal. His remarks come amid escalating scrutiny surrounding the EFF’s financial dealings and the fallout from the VBS scandal.