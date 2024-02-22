Dakar’s Electoral Crisis

In Senegal, fifteen out of the twenty candidates approved to contest in the delayed presidential elections have united in a call for the vote to be conducted no later than April 2nd, coinciding with the end of President Macky Sall’s term. These candidates, including notable figures like Bassirou Diomaye Faye and former Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall, emphasized the importance of adhering to the electoral schedule and insisted that the candidate list should remain unchanged. President Sall’s proposal to postpone the elections for several months to resolve disputes over candidate eligibility faced a setback when the country’s highest court deemed the delay unconstitutional. In response, Sall expressed his commitment to organizing the elections “as soon as possible.”



SOURCE: CNN