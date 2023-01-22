Dakar is Reclaiming Its Place as the Cultural Capital of Africa        

Dakar has always held sway as a cultural hotspot, but ongoing governmental support of the arts has been a key factor in cultivating the city’s reputation, attracting creatives, and fostering growth. Thanks to this investment in a cultural ecosystem, Dakar today boasts world-class events ranging from fashion to music to contemporary art. On Dec. 6 2022, Chanel, one of the world’s leading luxury brands, organized a three-day cultural program in Senegal, the Chanel Métiers d’Art show. This was the inaugural runway show for the haute couture brand on African soil. The Métiers d’Art show attracted over 800 guests, including Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, and Princess Caroline of Monaco. The country’s domestic fashion industry has produced world-renowned labels like Tongoro, Selly Raby Kane, Diarrablu, and Adama Paris and attracted foreign brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, and Levis, which have their stores in the capital.

QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!