iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Dakar Hosts the First Africa Vegan Restaurant Week

4 hours ago 1 min read

Animal products such as beef, fish, poultry and dairy are heavily featured in many traditional African dishes. Some environmental and animal welfare advocates are hoping to change that by introducing plant-based dining to the continent. Staff at Senegal’s first and only fully vegan restaurant, Casa Teranga, cook up local West African dishes such as mafe and yassa. But instead of the traditional ingredients of beef and chicken, they use chickpeas, black eyed peas, cassava and a colorful array of veggies. The Dakar eatery is one of 15 in Senegal that participated in the recent Africa Vegan Restaurant Week, the first event of its kind on the continent. To qualify, participating restaurants were required to offer at least one vegan option on their menus. Across the continent, more than 50 restaurants in at least 20 countries took part in the event.

VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

4 hours ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

4 hours ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago
1 min read

Top 5 African Cities Food Lovers Must Visit in 2023

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s First Black African Freediving Instructor On her Favourite Ocean Spots along Cape Town    

4 hours ago
1 min read

Iemanjá Festival: Keeping the Afro-Brazilian Tradition Alive

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Travel and Tourism has Potential for Immense Growth

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Under the Hanging Tree Examines how Namibia’s Genocide Lives on Today

4 hours ago
1 min read

Re-entry of Higher Capacity Aircraft on African Routes Shows Recovery of Hard Hit Travel Sector

2 days ago
2 min read

For the First Time, Jumia May have to Worry about its Liquidity Position

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf on ‘Queen of Sheba’   

4 hours ago
1 min read

Discovery of Embalming Workshop Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Mummified the Dead

4 hours ago
1 min read

On a Walking Safari in Zambia

4 hours ago
1 min read

theGrio Style Guide: A Glimpse Into the Robust African Fashion Industry

4 hours ago

Share