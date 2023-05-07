iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Dakar Fashion School Trains New Generation of African Design Talent 

16 hours ago 1 min read

As part of an effort to cement Dakar’s position as an epicenter of African culture, the Senegalese capital now plays host to a new school for fashion designers. The brainchild of Senegalese designer, Sophie Nzinga Sy, the Dakar Design Hub aims to give the tools and training to a budding generation of African fashion designers. The campus, an hour outside the Senegalese capital, was formally inaugurated a year ago and began offering courses in February. The school is starting small, with 50 to 100 students expected to attend in the first year, but it hopes to eventually welcome between 250 and 500 students annually. Thanks to word-of-mouth, Nzinga Sy recruited an international faculty with teachers from Senegal, the U.S., The Gambia, Canada and France. “It’s just been really a big melting pot of different people who are experts at a very high level,” she said.

WWD

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks

16 hours ago
1 min read

Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?

16 hours ago
1 min read

Decolonizing African Cinema in the Time of Netflix              

16 hours ago
1 min read

A Simple Way to Make the Famous West African Fried Pastry – Àkàrà

16 hours ago
1 min read

The Expert Guide to your Next East African Adventure

16 hours ago
1 min read

Two South African Hikes Named on International List of the 35 Best Hikes in the World

16 hours ago
1 min read

5-star Hotel in the Heart of Zanzibar’s Iconic City Set to Welcome its First Guests in July

16 hours ago
1 min read

On the List of “Must See” Attractions in Zambia 

16 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa is an Excellent Destination for Family Trips

16 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023

2 days ago
1 min read

Firms from 3 West African States Appear in African Business’ Survey of Africa’s Top 250 Companies in 2023

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa is Increasingly being Seen as a Partner, Rather than just a Recipient of Aid

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

DJ Maphorisa Scheduled to Appear in Court

2 hours ago
1 min read

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter Under Fire Over Corruption Allegations at Eskom

2 hours ago
1 min read

KZN Flooding Risk High Alert

3 hours ago
1 min read

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal Promises to Keep Coalition Government in Power

3 hours ago

Share