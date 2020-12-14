Dakar Designers Do their Best for Fashion Week

Share with your network!

The 18th edition of Dakar Fashion Week hosted its main catwalk in a baobab forest in Senegal to maintain some social distancing. “With Covid, we had to be creative, I had to find solutions and above all we had to avoid (cancelling) the show, and here I think there is enough space so that no one feels cramped,” says Adama Ndiaye, producer at Dakar Fashion Week. The collections of 16 designers were presented under the shade of the distinctive indigenous trees.

