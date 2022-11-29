DA Western Cape Terminates Masizole Mnqasela’s Membership

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has terminated legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela’s membership.
This follows what the party calls disparaging comments he made about the party.
He also faces allegations of corruption and irregularities.
The DA says the speaker’s comments were in violation of the terms of the cease and desist letter sent to him by its federal executive.
Last week, the party filed a motion of no confidence in Mnqasela.
More Stories
NSPCA Calls For Stronger Regulations
SA’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 32.9% In Third Quarter
I want to serve South Africans – Mkhwebane
SPCA Calls For Responsible Pet Care
Ramaphosa Blames Historical Issues At Eskom
Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top 6 Nominations
Ramaphosa Says Waluś Parole Judgment Is Disappointing
Women Bullied And Abused At Sea
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes
Mayor Phalatse Faces No-Confidence Motion
Zim President Mnangagwa Calls For Political Tolerance
Violent Crimes Rise alarmingly In SA