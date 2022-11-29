DA Western Cape Terminates Masizole Mnqasela’s Membership

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has terminated legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela’s membership.

This follows what the party calls disparaging comments he made about the party.

He also faces allegations of corruption and irregularities.

The DA says the speaker’s comments were in violation of the terms of the cease and desist letter sent to him by its federal executive.

Last week, the party filed a motion of no confidence in Mnqasela.

