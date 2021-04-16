iAfrica

DA Western Cape Leader Suspended

The DA’s Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, has been suspended with immediate effect for 14 days.

This after it was revealed he’d lied about his academic qualification.

Madikizela’s CV and official biography on the Western Cape Government website, states he holds a B.Com degree from UNISA but he admits it’s not true.

In a statement, Madikizela takes full responsibility for not correcting his bio to say “unfinished” next to B.Com but he adds it’s not a requirement to have a qualification to hold political office in South Africa. 

He says what’s happened did not benefit him in any way in the position he currently occupies. 

He’s previously applied to be premier and now has put himself forward to become mayor of Cape Town. 

Madikizela says he will abide by Winde’s decision and will also wait for the party processes.

