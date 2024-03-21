DA Welcomes Reports Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula Could Be Arrested For Corruption

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed reports that Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula could soon be arrested.

The Mail and Guardian has published an article claiming she’s expected to hand herself over to police in Pretoria on Friday and the headline says it’s in connection with more than R4 million linked to corruption and money laundering.

On Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) raided her Johannesburg home amid allegations she accepted R2 million from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube: “The Democratic Alliance has noted the reports that the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest is imminent. We welcome the fact that law enforcement agencies, such as the Hawks and the NPA, are really starting to act without fear or favour and that one’s political status in the country does not shield them from accountability.”

She’s hopeful the investigations are not delayed.

“We call on them to move speedily and of course this now reinforces our call for the Speaker to step down immediately because now we are looking at a situation where we will have the leader and the head of the legislative arm of state, not only accused but possibly charged and arrested for corruption.”