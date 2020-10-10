DA Warns Against Reinstating Masuku

The DA in Gauteng says any attempt to reinstate Masuku as Health MEC should be stopped.
Premier David Makhura relieved Masuku of his duties for failing to execute his functions in compliance with the Constitution.
This, after the Special Investigating Unit released a report implicating Masuku in PPE tender irregularities.
Makhura says he may reinstate Masuku if he’s cleared of corruption.
But the DA’s Jack Bloom in an interview with eNCA said he is against this.
Makhura says investigations into alleged PPE corruption are still ongoing.
The current acting MEC Jacob Mamabolo will continue in the position while the investigation into acts of corruption and collusion around PPE procurement is completed.
