DA Wants Mapisa-Nqakula To Produce Zim Trip Minutes

The Democratic Alliance wants Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to produce the minutes of a meeting she had with her Zimbabwean counterpart.

The DA has reservations about the meeting and says it will request the information through the Promotion of Access to Information Act.

The party claims that the meeting was only used to hide that the minister was in Zimbabwe in service of the ANC.

The DA also says no feedback was given about the meeting.

The DA has said they have serious reservations over the meeting and whether it even took place at all.

This is supported, claims The DA, by reports that an official of the Zimbabwe Aviation Authority confirmed to The Star newspaper that “the reception at the airport was prepared for ‘ANC guests’ and not the minister of defence.”

